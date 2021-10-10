Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Hospital hallway
Posted at 12:02 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 13:02:50-04

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — A lawsuit filed against an Iowa hospital alleges that a 77-year-old man who was being treated for pneumonia died after the oxygen machine feeding his nasal tube was shut off.

The Des Moines Register reports that David Hackley’s relatives sued Gundersen Health System on Friday over his January 2020 death.

They say Hackley had been improving and that the Gunderson Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union was making arrangements to discharge him to a skilled nursing home for rehab before his supplemental oxygen was turned off.

Within two days, he was dead.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018