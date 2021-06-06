Summer concerts in Omaha kick-off for the season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During the first week of June two local summer concert series kicked off in Omaha. The Omaha Summer Arts Festival and the Miller Park concert series give residents an opportunity to enjoy the sun while discovering talent.

Music at Miller Park is hosting a concert once a month in June, August and September in North Omaha. With North Omaha having a rich history of music, Omaha Performing Arts wanted to revitalize the music scene this summer and bring it back to life.

"We wanted to revive that local talent. We wanted to bring back the community and these types of events where we celebrate our own in our community. This was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those voices," said Gennean Scott, Vice President of Human Capital and Inclusion at Omaha Performing Arts.

Summer Arts Festival is also hosting pop-up concerts along with virtual shows to showcase visual and performing arts.

"With Summer Arts Festival generally being in early June it is a kick-off to summer and it’s something people really look forward to, so even though we couldn’t do a full 3-day festival this year we’re really excited we’ve brought the arts to Omaha," said Heidi Walz, Marketing Director of Omaha Summer Arts Festival.

To find the schedule and line up for the summer arts festival visit summerarts.org and to see the line up for Music at Miller Park visit o-pa.org

