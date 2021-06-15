Summer Fest happening at Tom Hanafan Park this Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — If you’re looking for something to do with the family this weekend and major sporting events aren’t your cup of tea, Summer Fest at River's Edge will be taking place along the river in Council Bluffs this Saturday.

According to a release from the City of Council Bluffs, Summer Fest at River's Edge is “a free event with outdoor activities the whole family will enjoy.”

Some of what you can expect:

A bounce house

A 45’ obstacle course

A 65’ three-lane obstacle course

Face painting

Lawn games

An on-site coloring contest

A chalk art mural project

Prize drawings

A live DJ

Food Vendors

Free beach balls and cotton candy for the first 300 people

“Tom Hanafan Park is the perfect place for events like Summer Fest,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “Residents of all ages are invited to join us at the park, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy a summer afternoon. You can take a leisurely walk around the park enjoying the sights and sounds while the kids burn some energy in the obstacle courses.”

Kids at Summer Fest at River's Edge will receive a raffle ticket for each activity they participate in with drawings happening throughout. The more they play, the more chances they have to win.

