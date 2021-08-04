Summit focuses on revitalizing North Omaha

KEARNEY, Neb. (KMTV) - North Omaha was one of the subjects of focus in Kearney on Wednesday during Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Agricultural and Economic Development Summit.

The North Omaha session focused on revitalizing the area, specifically 24th Street, which already is set for infrastructure improvements and will be getting an ORBT bus line.

Lavonya Goodwin is the executive director of the 24th Street Business Improvement District. She says North Omaha has a lot to offer and wants to do business with the state of Nebraska.

She's satisfied with the progress they've made so far.

"Revitalization is a long haul, decades, these are projects that are decades-long, you see the increase, the uptick kind of the slow trajectory but absolutely, I'm very excited about North Omaha,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin's business improvement district wants to improve the streets and older buildings on 24th Street in the next three to five years.

She's hoping that will attract more businesses to build and hire workers in North Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.