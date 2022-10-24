Sunday evening field fire in Montgomery and Mills Counties contained
Posted at 7:51 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 21:02:35-04
A field fire on the border of Mills and Montgomery Counties in southwest Iowa led to a voluntary evacuation order on Sunday night. Authorities in Montgomery County say the blaze is contained as of approximately 7:40 p.m. The evacuation order was for a rural area near Highways 34 and 59.
