Sunday farmers market moved to Baxter Arena parking lot this week

Posted at 10:44 AM, Jun 09, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Omaha Farmers Market announced that it will relocate its Sunday Market in Aksarben Village on Sunday, June 11 to accommodate the Omaha Summer Arts Festival.

The Market will take place across the street at Baxter Arena in Lot 26, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking is available in Baxter Arena lots surrounding Lot 26.

For more information, visit www.omahafarmersmarket.orgor follow Omaha Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram.

