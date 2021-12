Sunday marks 14 years since shooting at Von Maur; community remembers victims

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, the Omaha community is remembering those who lost their lives 14 years ago during a shooting at the Von Maur store at Westroads Mall.

A 19-year-old gunman randomly fired on customers and employees on the third floor of the store before turning the gun on himself.

Beverly Flynn, Gary Sharf, Maggie Webb, Angie Schuster, Janet Jorgenson, John McDonald, Gary Joy and Diane Trent all lost their lives and four others were wounded.

See tributes on social media below.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.