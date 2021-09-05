Sunday morning cyclists take 16-mile tour of Omaha's gardens

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday morning was a beautiful time to take a bike ride and dozens of people took advantage with Mode Shift Omaha’s Tour de Garden as it made its return after a two-year hiatus.

The free 16-mile bike ride started at the Ted and Wally's parking lot in Benson and ended at the Benson Community Garden — one of 12 gardens that the bikers road by.

"You know, a lot of times people don't know how many gardens there are in Omaha. You may have heard of Gifford Park Garden because that's a pretty big one, but Healing Roots is new to the route this year, Global Roots, there's a couple on UNO's campus that I didn't know about. So it's really fun even for the organizers to discover new gardens along the way,” said Tour de Garden organizer Sarah Johnson.

Many of the gardens provided refreshments for those on the ride, including some delicious rootbeer floats in the route's final stop at the Benson Community Garden.

