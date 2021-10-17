Watch
Sunday morning shooting leaves two injured, one booked

Police lights
Posted at 11:14 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 12:14:59-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV — According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a shooting just after 3 a.m. at the 6300 block of North 31st Avenue.

At the scene, officers located two shooting victims and said both were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of them was a minor.

Several people were questioned and released. A male juvenile was booked at Douglas County Youth Center for returning fire and being a minor in possession of a handgun.

The Omaha Police Department said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward up to $10,000.

