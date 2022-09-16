Sunday spaghetti feed at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Tangier Shrine Center is hosting a spaghetti feed this weekend. About 40 to 50 volunteers got there as early as 5:30 a.m. on Friday to start making meatballs.

The goal is to use 12,000 pounds of meat to make 12,000 meatballs.

Earlier this week, they made more than 300 gallons of sauce.

Organizers say the money they raise from the event will help them keep going and support the group’s volunteer work.

“It goes to Tangier to help keep our building in good shape and help the vans get the kids to the hospital, but it's basically just for us to keep this building in shape so we can do what we can do for the public, and it's a good event for them,” Jim Hirl, event chairman said.

The feed is open to the public Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 pm. The Tangier Shrine Center is located just south of 84th and Center.

You can buy tickets online or at the door and they include spaghetti, salad, bread coffee and water. Cannolis and other drinks are available for sale.

Website: www.tangiershrine.com

