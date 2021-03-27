Sunday vaccine clinic to offer shots to 50+ residents

GRETNA, NE — Community Pharmacy in Gretna will be offering vaccinations to people 50 years and older at a clinic on Sunday March 28, being held at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center.

Currently, only people 55 and older have been eligible to receive the vaccine.

Community Pharmacy says it has been authorized to use federally-allocated Pfizer vaccinations which will allow it to lower the age limit to 50 and older.

"Community Pharmacy is thrilled to receive the federally allocated Pfizer vaccine," said pharmacy owner Kyle Janssen.

Those wanting the vaccine must register to get it on Sunday.

To register, click here.

Registration closes at noon on Saturday March 27.

