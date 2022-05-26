‘Sunny and chair’ on display this summer at Midtown Crossing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A handful of local artists are making some outdoor chairs really pop before summer.

They painted Adirondack chairs that are now on display at Midtown Crossing.

Each one has its own unique design. Amelia Koneck is one of the artists.

Her chair has a South Omaha theme. She talked more about what inspired her to come up with her design.

"I have the compass with a heart. You can take me out of South Omaha, but you can't take South Omaha out of me. If anyone else knows about the area, they will know that we have our Cinco De Mayo. There's musical notes. There's not a day that goes by, you're not hearing music," said Koneck.

The chairs will be at the Turner Park Patio this summer.

