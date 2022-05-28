Sunny skies and a patriotic display above Omaha Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This evening, you may have seen a certain patriotic display high above Omaha.

The first-ever balloon glow was held at Baxter Arena. It featured this giant American flag hot air balloon that's been dubbed the world's largest. Several other hot air balloons were present for the “balloon glow” as well.

Bill Williams with Patriotic Productions talked about what tonight symbolizes.

"In Ruralville, we know how lucky we are to be Americans. We treat people the way we want to be treated. We are the most diverse, generous people in the world. We just need to remind our children and grandchildren of that fact and how lucky we are to be Americans,” said Palmer.

Williams says Memorial Park was too wet and that's why the event was moved to Baxter Arena.

The US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps were also present to perform at Friday’s event.

