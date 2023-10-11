Super Bowl champion cuts ribbon on new teen tech center in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots and Connect2Compete advocate Malcolm Mitchell cut the ribbon on a new teen tech center at the Omaha Boys and Girls Clubs.

The lab was made possible because of a grant totaling $20,000 from Cox Communications.

Mitchell, also the founder of the share the Magic Foundation, joined local officials and Cox leaders for the grand opening of the new space.

He joined with Cox to give kids an opportunity and resource and he understands that need first-hand.

“I grew up in an under-resourced community. Did not always understand the importance of an education. I thought there were three outcomes to life for people like me ... you can be an athlete. I grew up in the south, so being a preacher was pretty cool, or you could be a criminal. And those were my perceived and those were my three best-case scenarios. but I have learned through my experience, that there are other ways,” said Mitchell.

The facility is located on 26th and Hamilton Streets.

