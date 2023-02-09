Super Bowl, soup, and cinema: Free events and affordable events happening around Omaha this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Watching the Super Bowl, enjoying nature or admiring art, whatever it is, Omaha and surrounding areas have you covered with these affordable weekend events.

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Feb. 10 through Feb. 12

Featuring showings of "Trolls".

Feb. 10: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 11: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 12: 12:00 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Feb. 10: 12:30 p.m.; Feb. 11: 1:00 p.m.; Feb. 12: 1:00 p.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Feb. 10: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 11: 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; Feb. 12: 11:00 a.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

Union Pacific Railroad Museum family fun day

Feb. 11: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Union Pacific Railroad Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503

FREE

Featuring take-home Valentine's Day-themed crafts and a scavenger hunt.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org.

SOUPer Bowl Saturday at Fine Arts on Fifth

Feb. 11: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Fine Arts on Fifth

104 East 5th Street

Malvern, Iowa 51551

Prices start at $25 for soup and a ceramic bowl, $10 for soup in a paper bowl, and it is FREE for those who just want to browse the show.

Featuring art by Theresa Rhodus, ceramic bowls by Danielle Whigham and soup.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Raptors Live!

Feb. 12: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

Admission is $11 for adults; $10 for seniors; $8 for children and free for members.

Features meeting raptor ambassadors up close and learning about birds.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.

Winter Bird Walk

Feb. 12: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

Admission is $15 for non-members and $5 for members.

Featuring a hike while identifying the Forest's 7 species of woodpeckers, among other birds.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.

Super Bowl Party at Barrel and Vine

Feb. 12: 3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Barrel & Vine

1311 South 203rd Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68130

Reservations Recommended

Featuring a pre-game and post-game concert by Joystick and a 9 ft by 16ft LED screen to watch the game.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Super Bowl Watch Party at Stocks N' Bonds

Feb. 12: Doors open at 4:00 p.m.

Stocks N' Bonds

8528 Park Drive

Omaha, Nebraska 68127

Featuring a potluck style dinner and 15 TVs to watch the game.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Super Bowl at Pat and Mike's

For those Chiefs fans out there check out Pat and Mike's this Super Bowl Sunday!

Feb. 12

Pat and Mike's Bar

9136 Bedford Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska 68134

