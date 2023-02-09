Super Bowl, soup, and cinema: Free events and affordable events happening around Omaha this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Watching the Super Bowl, enjoying nature or admiring art, whatever it is, Omaha and surrounding areas have you covered with these affordable weekend events.
The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Feb. 10 through Feb. 12
Featuring showings of "Trolls".
Feb. 10: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 11: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 12: 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164
Feb. 10: 12:30 p.m.; Feb. 11: 1:00 p.m.; Feb. 12: 1:00 p.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Feb. 10: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 11: 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; Feb. 12: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118
Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com
Union Pacific Railroad Museum family fun day
Feb. 11: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Union Pacific Railroad Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
FREE
Featuring take-home Valentine's Day-themed crafts and a scavenger hunt.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org.
SOUPer Bowl Saturday at Fine Arts on Fifth
Feb. 11: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Fine Arts on Fifth
104 East 5th Street
Malvern, Iowa 51551
Prices start at $25 for soup and a ceramic bowl, $10 for soup in a paper bowl, and it is FREE for those who just want to browse the show.
Featuring art by Theresa Rhodus, ceramic bowls by Danielle Whigham and soup.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Raptors Live!
Feb. 12: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Admission is $11 for adults; $10 for seniors; $8 for children and free for members.
Features meeting raptor ambassadors up close and learning about birds.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.
Winter Bird Walk
Feb. 12: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Admission is $15 for non-members and $5 for members.
Featuring a hike while identifying the Forest's 7 species of woodpeckers, among other birds.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.
Super Bowl Party at Barrel and Vine
Feb. 12: 3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Barrel & Vine
1311 South 203rd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68130
Reservations Recommended
Featuring a pre-game and post-game concert by Joystick and a 9 ft by 16ft LED screen to watch the game.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Super Bowl Watch Party at Stocks N' Bonds
Feb. 12: Doors open at 4:00 p.m.
Stocks N' Bonds
8528 Park Drive
Omaha, Nebraska 68127
Featuring a potluck style dinner and 15 TVs to watch the game.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Super Bowl at Pat and Mike's
For those Chiefs fans out there check out Pat and Mike's this Super Bowl Sunday!
Feb. 12
Pat and Mike's Bar
9136 Bedford Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska 68134
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.