SUPERINTENDENT FINALISTS: Omaha Public Schools search narrows to four candidates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After months of searching across the country for candidates and engaging with the community for input, OPS Board of Education has narrowed its search for the next superintendent.

The search began in May of last year. 26 people applied and four finalists were approved Thursday.

The candidates include:



Thomas Ahart, former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.



Christopher Bernier, the current superintendent for the school district of lee county in fort Myers, Florida.



Matthew Ray who currently serves at the Interim Superintendent for Omaha Public Schools.



Luis Solano the Deputy Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District.

There will be a community meet and greet on Monday the 12 from 5 to 6:30 at Buena Vista High School.

On Tuesday the 13th at 5 p.m. OPS will hold a public meeting to interview each finalist inside the TAC (Teacher Administrative Center) building.

In a press release, Omaha Public Schools shared the following background information about each finalist.

Thomas Ahart received his Ed.D., Ed.S., and MPA from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and his BA in Speech Communications from the University of Denver in Colorado.

Dr. Ahart currently is a Consultant/Coach contracted with the Council of Great City Schools. His previous positions include Superintendent of Schools in the Des Moines Public Schools, Associate Superintendent and Middle School Principal in the Des Moines Public Schools, and Director of Human Resources in the Ankeny Community School District in Ankeny, Iowa.

Christopher Bernier received his Ed.D. from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, MS in Educational Leadership from NOVA Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and his BA in U.S. History from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York.

Dr. Bernier currently serves as Superintendent of Schools for the School District of Lee County in Fort Meyers, Florida. His previous positions include Chief of Staff in the Clark County School District, Las Vegas, Nevada, Associate Superintendent and Senior Director of Professional Development in the Orange County Public Schools, Orlando, Florida, and Middle and High School Principal in Orlando, Florida.

Matthew Ray received his Ed.S. from the University of Nebraska Kearney, and MS in Educational Administration, BS in Elementary Education and BS in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Mr. Ray is currently serving as Interim Superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools. Previous positions include Deputy Superintendent/Chief of Staff, Interim Chief of Accountability, School Improvement and Innovation, Interim Chief Academic Officer, Secretary to the Board of Education and Executive Director of Student and Community Services for the Omaha Public Schools.

Luis Solano received his Ed.S. from Florida International University in Miami, MBA from NOVA Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, MS in Special Education and BS in Special Education from Florida International University. Mr. Solano currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District. He previously served as Associate Superintendent in Collier County Public Schools in Florida as well as High School Principal in the Miami Dade County Public Schools in Florida.

