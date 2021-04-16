Superintendent of Douglas County landfill arrested

OMAHA, NE — The superintendent of the Douglas County landfill and 3 other landfill employees, along with two other people, were all arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal conspiracy.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Douglas County Attorney's Office both confirmed information 3 News Now received about the arrests.

Arrested were:

* 68-year-old Mark C. Huntley - the Superintendent of the Douglas County landfill

* 53-year-old Mark E. Helmberger - a landfill employee

* 24-year-old Anahi Lara - a landfill employee

* 36-year-old Suzanne N. Swanson - a landfill employee

* 43-year-old Hector Flores

* 63-year-old Gary D. Cooper

According to sources, the 3 employees under Huntley all worked at the landfill scalehouse, where waste being dumped is weighed to determine how much customers are charged. All of those arrested have been accused of being involved in a scheme to manipulate the weights of waste being brought in to the landfill, overcharging customers, and pocketing the extra money.

All six were booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility and charged with criminal conspiracy.

This is a developing story. Check with 3 News Now and 3newsnow.com for updates.