Supervisors in Iowa's Page County discuss proposed wind farm

Supervisors in Page County, Iowa are mulling over a proposed wind farm.

They met Tuesday night to discuss the issue.

Invenergy submitted an application for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, and two county supervisors voted in favor and one against.

The public comment section was impassioned before the vote while some saw an overall positive impact from the project.

According to the company website, the project is a 246 mega-watt wind power generation facility in Page and Fremont counties.

They hope to begin construction by the end of this year and be fully operational by the end of next year.

It would cost about $225 million but would create more than 200 construction jobs.

