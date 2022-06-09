Supply chain shortages could delay home repairs after a storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday night’s hail storm left damage to so many homes in Maria Marcos’ neighborhood in Omaha.

Marcos said damage was the first thing on her mind as those storms rolled in.

"Within 10 minutes huge balls of hail was falling in," Marcos said. "Moving and shaking the house."

Once it passed she got a good look at the damage the storm left behind on her siding.

Marcos said hail she believed was up to golfball size hit the back of her home. Widespread damage was done to her siding and she is now working with her home insurance to start repairs.

Home insurance is where many turn to first after a storm. But Jack Harm of Titan Exteriors said not so fast.

Harm recommends having a contractor assess storm damage before contacting the insurance company.

"There’s a lot of times where the damage that’s on your home might be very minuscule. Even if you don’t think it is," said Harm.

Harm said the same thing when it comes to expecting a quick fix for siding and window damage as supply chain issues have made vinyl and glass hard to come by.

"There kind of needs to be a little patience in getting materials in," said Harm. "Some brands might take four to six weeks some brands might take 14 to 16 weeks to get in."

Marcos said she’s also aware of the supply chain issues and is unsure how long it could take for repairs to be made to her house.

"I’m not sure we’ll have to see how everything goes," said Marcos.

Harm said repair orders from Tuesday night's storm will take the rest of the calendar year to complete.

