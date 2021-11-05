Support families in need this Thanksgiving while you shop for groceries this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you go to the grocery store this weekend, you can help make sure those in need get a holiday meal while you’re at it.

Area Hy-Vee stores will be selling “fixin's bags” for $10 with food and money raised from today through Sunday going to the Open Door Mission.

"The perception is that there's a lot of stimulus money around, so people should be ahead and actually they're just barely scrimping by,” said Open Door Mission CEO and President Candace Gregory. “Everybody is just feeling that crunch and we're seeing a lot of new faces in our Homeless Prevention Resource Program. This program empowers individuals and families to be in their own homes for Thanksgiving around the table with the friends, family and loved ones."

The goal is to raise enough money to provide more than 284,000 meals this holiday season.

