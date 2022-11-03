Support local and prepare for the holidays with these Omaha-area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Celebrate the holiday season or start your Christmas shopping early with these free and affordable events this weekend.
Day of the Dead
Nov. 5: 11 a.m. - Nov. 6: 6 p.m.
Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch
11001 South 48th Street
Papillion, NE 69133
Prices vary
Featuring Mariachi music, authentic Mexican food, catrina contest, folkloric dance, and an offering to loved ones that passed away.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Millard West High School Craft Fair
Nov. 5: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Millard West High School
5710 South 176th Avenue
Omaha, NE 68135
Admission is $3 and students are free.
Featuring over 200 crafters and a concession stand.
For more information visit: mwcatsbaseball.org.
Canoyer Craft Market
Nov. 5: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Canoyer Garden Center-Papillion
11240 South 66th Street
Papillion, NE 68133
FREE
Featuring local vendors selling goods from jewelry to jams.
For more information visit: canoyergardencenter.com.
Blue Frog Tattoo Popup
Nov. 5: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Blue Frog Tattoo
1208 Howard Street
Basement level
Omaha, NE 68102
FREE
Featuring vintage clothing, local vendors, and art.
For more information visit: bluefrogtattoo.com
Holiday Popup Series at Mulhall's: NOV. 5
Nov. 5: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Mulhall's
3615 North 120th Street
Omaha, NE 68184
FREE
Featuring local makers and other small businesses.
For more information visit: mulhalls.com.
Christmas Comes Early
Nov. 6: 7 p.m.
Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center
1001 South 6th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Admission is $10 for adults and children FREE.
Featuring performances from the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra as they collaborate with the Creighton University Orchestra and St. James United Methodist Church Chancel Choir.
For more information visit: paceartsiowa.org.
