Support local and prepare for the holidays with these Omaha-area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Celebrate the holiday season or start your Christmas shopping early with these free and affordable events this weekend.

Day of the Dead

Nov. 5: 11 a.m. - Nov. 6: 6 p.m.

Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch

11001 South 48th Street

Papillion, NE 69133

Prices vary

Featuring Mariachi music, authentic Mexican food, catrina contest, folkloric dance, and an offering to loved ones that passed away.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Millard West High School Craft Fair

Nov. 5: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Millard West High School

5710 South 176th Avenue

Omaha, NE 68135

Admission is $3 and students are free.

Featuring over 200 crafters and a concession stand.

For more information visit: mwcatsbaseball.org.

Canoyer Craft Market

Nov. 5: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Canoyer Garden Center-Papillion

11240 South 66th Street

Papillion, NE 68133

FREE

Featuring local vendors selling goods from jewelry to jams.

For more information visit: canoyergardencenter.com.

Blue Frog Tattoo Popup

Nov. 5: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Blue Frog Tattoo

1208 Howard Street

Basement level

Omaha, NE 68102

FREE

Featuring vintage clothing, local vendors, and art.

For more information visit: bluefrogtattoo.com

Holiday Popup Series at Mulhall's: NOV. 5

Nov. 5: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Mulhall's

3615 North 120th Street

Omaha, NE 68184

FREE

Featuring local makers and other small businesses.

For more information visit: mulhalls.com.

Christmas Comes Early

Nov. 6: 7 p.m.

Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center

1001 South 6th Street

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Admission is $10 for adults and children FREE.

Featuring performances from the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra as they collaborate with the Creighton University Orchestra and St. James United Methodist Church Chancel Choir.

For more information visit: paceartsiowa.org.

