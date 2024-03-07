Supporting future educators: UNO and OPS Teacher Scholar Academy offers scholarships for future educators

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Earlier this week Omaha Public Schools and the University of Nebraska-Omaha updated its agreement for the Teacher Scholar Academy.

The updated agreement allows students selected for the program to receive $5,000 in scholarship money each semester.

The Teacher Scholar Academy at UNO supports students who want to become teachers. And after graduation, each student will be placed in an open job at Nebraska's largest school district, OPS.

The goal of the academy is to help alleviate the teacher shortage and make it easier for students to have opportunities in education.

"Becoming a teacher is more than a career," Cody Friend said. "It's a lifestyle. You're with students all day everyday. I think just learning from them is the most important aspect of becoming a teacher. So it comes from a desire to learn and never give up."

Anyone can apply for the academy. Applications open Fri. Mar. 8. The academy will select 28 recipients each school year through the 2027-2028 school year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.