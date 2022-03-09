Watch
Survey: Huskers fans favor alcohol sales; gambling OK, too

FILE - Nebraska fans cheer as the marching band leads the team's arrival at Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. A survey of more than 20,000 Nebraska fans showed nearly three-fourths want or would have no problem with alcohol sales in Memorial Stadium. More than half would be OK with sports wagering on site if it becomes legal someday. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Posted at 8:17 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 09:17:24-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A survey of more than 20,000 Nebraska fans showed nearly three-fourths want or would have no problem with alcohol sales in Memorial Stadium.

More than half would be OK with sports wagering on site if it becomes legal someday.

The athletic department in January sent surveys to more than 220,000 people who buy tickets or are otherwise connected to the university, and almost 22,000 completed them.

University regents voted last month to allow campus leaders to decide whether to sell alcohol at sports venues.

