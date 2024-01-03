Survey says Bellevue could cash in big with casino development

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — An empty field at the intersection of Ft. Crook and Fairview Roads could one day bring millions of dollars to Bellevue.

It's an effort years in the making, that would see a casino, racetrack and possibly other developments spring up south of Offutt Air Force Base.

“We’re also working on an entertainment district with a proposed water park, and some other recreational venues that come along with some hotels.” Mayor Rusty Hike, Bellevue said.

A recent survey by The Innovation Group said Bellevue is Nebraska's highest revenue generating market for casino expansion.

it estimates a casino would bring in $60 million in revenue, Hike called the estimated figure conservative and said an entertainment district would greatly benefit the city.

“We’ve got the base which is a huge revenue generator for the entire state, but outside of that we really don’t have a whole lot of vehicles that can help pay our taxes.”

John Hassett is the man behind the effort to put in a racetrack with the casino

“We’re pursuing a quarter horse track and there’s really not one in the area,” Hassett said. “We just think a city this size and county with this population, it’s a perfect size for it”

There’s also concerns, David Mike who lives nearby doesn’t think putting in a casino is a good idea.

“With casinos goes gambling and with gambling comes gambling addiction and that’s a concern and of course drinking,” Mike said. “Between the gambling addiction and alcoholism and people getting drunk into their cars at night or whatever time of day that would be a big concern for me.

Mike said he’d like to see the city develop more parks instead of a casino or racetrack.

Hike said he’d like to see Bellevue generate revenue from existing casinos across the state line in Iowa.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.