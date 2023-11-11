Suspect arrested after former U.S. Senator attacked at Council Bluffs park

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday night to Dominic Henton, he is charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.

The attack happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police were able to quickly identify Henton thanks to surveillance cameras and a good description from the victim, Martha McSally, a former U.S. Senator from Arizona.

“She reported that a male came up behind her and grabbed her in what she described as a bear hug,” said Sgt. John Focht, Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). He added Henton fondled McSally, but she was able to fight back, make a lot of noise, and scare Henton away.

Around 3:45 a.m. Friday, the Omaha Police Department (OPD) responded to a call for help from Henton near 13th and Cumming St. Upon making contact, OPD quickly found out Henton had a felony warrant from Council Bluffs.

Henton was arrested, and taken to the Douglas County Jail, where he remained as of Friday evening awaiting extradition back to Council Bluffs.

The entire incident, Focht said, is out of character for the park.

“Normally the park is extremely safe," he said. "It’s well-lit, it’s patrolled by our officers, I just don’t remember any other instances that would be similar to this.”

The process to extradite Henton back here to Council Bluffs will likely begin Monday, CBPD expects him to be in their custody by the middle of the week.

