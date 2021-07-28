Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect considered armed and dangerous sought by Carter Lake PD

If seen, call 9-1-1
items.[0].image.alt
Carter Lake PD/KMTV
Suspect currently has several active warrants in Pottawattamie County Iowa. He is considered armed and dangerous. If located please contact 911<br/>
Ronald V Bower WEB GRAPHIC.png
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 18:42:09-04

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release, the Carter Lake Police Department is trying to locate a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Ronald V. Bower is wanted for “Burglary 1st and Criminal Mischief" and has several active warrants in Pottwattamie County, Iowa.

If you see Bower or have information about his whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

3 News Now is publishing Bower's photo because he is not yet in custody and police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Our policy is to not publish photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless they are a potential danger to the public.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018