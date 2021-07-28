Suspect considered armed and dangerous sought by Carter Lake PD

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release, the Carter Lake Police Department is trying to locate a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Ronald V. Bower is wanted for “Burglary 1st and Criminal Mischief" and has several active warrants in Pottwattamie County, Iowa.

If you see Bower or have information about his whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

3 News Now is publishing Bower's photo because he is not yet in custody and police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Our policy is to not publish photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless they are a potential danger to the public.

