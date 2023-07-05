Suspect in Chris Gradoville shooting deemed competent for trial

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The man accused of killing a Creighton baseball administrator has been found competent to stand trial.

A court found that Laddell Thornton understands the proceedings and can make a rational defense.

He's set to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on September 5. Thornton is accused of killing Creighton baseball's director of operations, Chris Gradoville in September of 2021. Omaha police said Gradoville went to perform maintenance on a rented home and allege Thornton, the renter, shot him.

