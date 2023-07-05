Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect in Chris Gradoville shooting deemed competent for trial

A court found that Laddell Thornton understands the proceedings and can make a rational defense.
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 20:03:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The man accused of killing a Creighton baseball administrator has been found competent to stand trial.

A court found that Laddell Thornton understands the proceedings and can make a rational defense.

He's set to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on September 5. Thornton is accused of killing Creighton baseball's director of operations, Chris Gradoville in September of 2021. Omaha police said Gradoville went to perform maintenance on a rented home and allege Thornton, the renter, shot him.

RELATED| 'Chris left a tremendous legacy,' Creighton, Omaha communities remember Chris Gradoville

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018