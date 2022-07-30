Watch Now
Suspect in Council Bluffs allegedly rams unmarked cruiser, leads police on chase

Council Bluffs police say a man was arrested for allegedly ramming into a police cruiser and leading officers on a chase.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 12:26:58-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs police say a man was arrested for allegedly ramming into a police cruiser and leading officers on a chase.

It happened at about 2:40 p.m. Friday near South 16th Street and 3rd avenue.

Police say officers in an unmarked cruiser saw a Porsche that had been reported stolen. It accelerated and hit the front of the cruiser before heading south. There was a brief chase before the suspect lost control and hit another vehicle near 21st Street and West Broadway. The driver was arrested a short time later.

