Suspect in custody after 'suspicious death' of 5-year-old Omaha boy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Omaha Police Department told 3 News Now that its Child Victims Squad is investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. The death is being described by OPD as "suspicious."

In the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday, officers responded to the Creighton University CHI Health Clinic downtown after a call was made for an unresponsive child. The child was pronounced dead.

OPD is withholding details until the boy's next of kin can be notified of his death. An unidentified suspect is currently in custody.

This story is developing. 3 News Now will provide an update when more information becomes available.

