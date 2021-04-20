Suspect in Iowa plant killing not competent to stand trial

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has found a man suspected of killing a coworker at a northern Iowa meat processing plant too mentally unfit to stand trial.

Television station WHO-TV reports that on Friday, a judge ordered 26-year-old Lukouxs Brown to be turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections' Medical and Classification Center.

The judge found that Brown suffers from a mental disorder that prevents him from understanding the first-degree murder charge brought against him. He was charged after the February stabbing death of 50-year-old Wayne Smith at the Prestage Foods plant in Eagle Grove.

