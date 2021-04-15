Suspect in Iowa trooper's fatal shooting had run for sheriff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The suspect charged with fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol officer during a violent standoff had been a candidate for county sheriff last year.

Michael Lang was the Democratic candidate for Grundy County sheriff in the November election even though he had no law enforcement experience and a long history of alcohol-related crimes.

Residents and investigators say they are struggling to understand how the suspect in an officer's death that has devastated Iowa could have been a recent sheriff's candidate.

The man who defeated him says he believes Lang was motivated by his general dislike for law enforcement. But at least one neighbor saw his candidacy as a sign that Lang had turned his life around.

