Suspect in Omaha steals car occupied by five-year-old child

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Suspect makes off with car occupied by five-year-old child

On Thursday morning, police responded to a call from a mother who said her car was stolen with her child in it.

When officers arrived at the scene near 45th Street and Grand Avenue, the mother told them she left her car running while dropping off another child at daycare. While dropping off her child, a suspect who was riding a bike near her vehicle jumped in the vehicle and drove off.

While officers and Able 1 searched the area for the vehicle, a call came in about the missing child walking near 48th and Saratoga Street.

The child was safely reunited with the mother and her abandoned vehicle was located near 48th and Boyd Streets.

An investigation into the event is ongoing.

