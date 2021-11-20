Suspect in shooting death of Creighton baseball operations director appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Laddell Thorton, who is charged with three counts related to the Sept. 30 homicide of Creighton Baseball Director of Operations Chris Gradoville, appeared in Douglas County court on Friday.

On Oct. 5 the Douglas County court denied him bond. At that first hearing, probable cause was found for the three charges and the defendant was bound over (ordered to appear) in court today.

Thorton is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

