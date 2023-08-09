Suspect located in pond by Bellevue Police after being called to hospital for 'check well-being' call

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A suspect was found in a pond by Bellevue Police following a check well-being call at Nebraska Medicine of Bellevue.

Here's what we know:

According to Bellevue Police, on Tuesday at 2:22 p.m., Bellevue Police responded to the Nebraska Medicine of Bellevue Health Center, in reference to a patient who allegedly assaulted a staff member and then fled from the facility.

Bellevue officers, along with assistance from the Omaha Police Department’s helicopter, Able 1, searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, said police.

Authorities said, around 6:33 p.m., BPD officers were called to Willow Lakes Golf Course, where the suspect was located in a pond. The suspect would not exit the pond, so Bellevue officers, with assistance from the Sarpy County Sherriff’s Office and their boat, entered the water and took the suspect into custody, after a short struggle.

There were no reported visible injuries sustained by anyone involved in the incident.

The suspect was later transported to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

Charges may be considered upon the suspect’s release from the hospital.

