Suspect on Douglas County Most Wanted list apprehended in Nicaragua

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Hawhee, a suspect wanted on two counts of Child Enticement and 26 counts of Possession of Child Pornography is in custody in Miami, FL.

Hawhee was the number one fugitive on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list.

The sheriff’s office says it received the two felony warrants for Hawhee in December of 2020 and, as a partnering agency of the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force, the sheriff’s office says it prioritized this.

Initial attempts to locate Hawhee in the area were unsuccessful and it was determined that Hawhee may have fled the state and possibly the country.

Hawhee was taken into custody by Nicaraguan authorities on immigration violations and was deported back to the United States, where he was taken into custody on his outstanding Douglas County warrants.

The sheriff’s office says he will return to Nebraska once extradited from Florida.

