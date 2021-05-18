Suspect on Douglas County Most Wanted list back in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Adam Hawhee, a suspect wanted on two counts of Child Enticement and 26 counts of Possession of Child Pornography was returned to the county by deputies.

Hawhee was the number one fugitive on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list.

The sheriff’s office says it received the two felony warrants for Hawhee in December of 2020 and, as a partnering agency of the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force, the sheriff’s office says it prioritized this.

Initial attempts to locate Hawhee in the area were unsuccessful and it was determined that Hawhee may have fled the state and possibly the country.

The announcement comes a little over a week after the DCSO said Hawhee was in custody in Florida following deportation from Nicaragua for immigration violations.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

