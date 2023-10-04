Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect seriously injured in Tuesday night shooting involving Omaha Police

The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting involving officers that seriously injured a male suspect on Tuesday night.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 23:49:22-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting involving officers that seriously injured a male suspect on Tuesday night.

Deputy Chief Thomas Shaffer stated that a 911 call was made at an address near 21st and Pinkney at approximately 7:20 p.m. The suspect was said to have left the area by vehicle. The suspect's vehicle was located and the shooting occured in the area of 61st and Jaynes Street.

Police told 3 News Now that a firearm was located near the suspect. The supect was transported to Nebraska Medicine in serious but stable condition.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018