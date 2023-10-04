Suspect seriously injured in Tuesday night shooting involving Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting involving officers that seriously injured a male suspect on Tuesday night.

Deputy Chief Thomas Shaffer stated that a 911 call was made at an address near 21st and Pinkney at approximately 7:20 p.m. The suspect was said to have left the area by vehicle. The suspect's vehicle was located and the shooting occured in the area of 61st and Jaynes Street.

Police told 3 News Now that a firearm was located near the suspect. The supect was transported to Nebraska Medicine in serious but stable condition.

This is a developing story.

