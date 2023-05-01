Suspect shot by police investigators in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol investigator were involved in the shooting of a suspect on Monday afternoon in Lincoln.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The officers were not injured and say they observed that the suspect was armed. Both officers discharged their service weapons and it is not known at this point if one or both of them struck the suspect.

Here's what we know from the Nebraska State Patrol press release:

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved an investigator from the Lincoln Police Department and an investigator from the Nebraska State Patrol.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation in the area of NW 27th and West O streets in Lincoln.

Preliminary details show that during the investigation, a confrontation occurred between the investigators and a suspect. During the confrontation, an investigator observed the suspect to be in possession of a firearm. A Lincoln Police Department investigator and a Nebraska State Patrol investigator each fired their duty weapon. The suspect was struck.

The investigators immediately rendered medical aid and called for an ambulance. The suspect was transported by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to Bryan Health Center West Campus with critical injuries. A firearm was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

LPD and NSP have requested the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation into the incident. Both involved investigators have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with each agency’s policy.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference to provide any updates possible Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the LSO Headquarters at 575 S. 10th Street.

