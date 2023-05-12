Suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Blair

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — Blair Police are looking for a suspect, Elijah E. Logan, 23, of Council Bluffs, in connection to a fatal shooting at 6:30 a.m. Friday in Blair.

A female victim was found by authorities with gunshot wounds to her legs and taken to the hospital. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Blair Police Department, Douglas County Crime Lab and Blair police officers "continue to investigate the scene for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance. Any resident in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. The investigation is ongoing."

Logan is described by law enforcement as 5' 9'' tall and 175 pounds. He was seen leaving the area in a 1988 Green Jeep Cherokee with Iowa plates: NAM 032.

Blair Police Department

Metro law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshals are assisting in efforts to find Logan.

From the press release: "Blair Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 402-426-4747 or if they see Elijah E Logan or the vehicle call 911. Future updates may be provided as they become available."

