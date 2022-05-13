Suspected murder-suicide being investigated by NSP in Custer County

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KMTV) — Early Friday morning, the Nebraska State Patrol was called by local law enforcement to Custer County, where they found a deceased 45-year-old woman.

The Broken Bow woman was identified as Angie Miller. Authorities suspect Miller's ex-husband, 47-year-old Ryan Miller, may have been responsible for her alleged homicide.

Following up on Ryan Miller's whereabouts, investigators "learned of a location near Anselmo where Ryan Miller often went," said an NSP press release. At 4:45 a.m., just three hours after receiving the call to investigate Angie Miller's apparent homicide, NSP troopers located the body of Ryan Miller in a pasture near the specified location in Anselmo.

"Miller was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," states NSP in its press release.

The Broken Bow Police Department, Custer County Sheriff's Office and the NSP are participating in the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to the case is encouraged to call NSP at 308-535-8270.

