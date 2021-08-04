'Suspicious' death being probed in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious" death.

Police said they were sent to the area of Fairmount Park on Tuesday morning after a woman's decomposed body was found.

Police didn't release any details about the woman on Tuesday night.

More details could be released Wednesday after an autopsy is done, police said.

