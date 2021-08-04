Watch
'Suspicious' death being probed in Council Bluffs

The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating what they call a "suspicious" death.
Posted at 9:59 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 23:17:30-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious" death.

Police said they were sent to the area of Fairmount Park on Tuesday morning after a woman's decomposed body was found.

Police didn't release any details about the woman on Tuesday night.

More details could be released Wednesday after an autopsy is done, police said.

