Sustainable Iowa Land Trust helps new farmers buy farm in Honey Creek

HONEY CREEK, IA. (KMTV) — Sustainable Iowa Land Trust (SILT) sold a farm to beginning farmers Tanna and John Piniarski Tuesday for 50% below market value.

SILT is a statewide nonprofit that preserves land for nature-friendly fruit, vegetables, and livestock production.

The farm was sold to SILT in 2015 by Joe Driscoll. This was the first property acquired by the nonprofit.

It put the farm back on the market at a discounted price but required a conservation easement. This is a voluntary landowner agreement that keeps the land in a sustainable and food-safe state upon sale.

The Piniarskis, who were Omaha natives that moved to Glenwood two years ago, understand the trade-off.

"We are excited to start our long-time dream of becoming a part of the next generation of young regenerative farmers," said Tanna Piniarski. "We couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity given to us from SILT, Joe Driscoll, and the small Iowa community to grow food the way it was always meant to be grown."

