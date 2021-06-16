Swimmers begin to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We have reached the halfway mark of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and there are still plenty of big races to be had.

Last night, a handful of the world's best swimmers punched their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

RELATED: Backing up the talk: Outspoken King wins at US swim trials

3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen has more with the latest from CHI Health Center.

Visit this website for tickets.

RELATED: How to stay safe at CWS, Swim Trials, concerts and events

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.