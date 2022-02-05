"Swing Under the Wings" returning to the SAC Museum

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Two icons of aviation from World War II are serving as a backdrop for the return of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum’s annual “Swing Under The Wings.”

The planes are the B-29 “Superfortress” and the C-47 “Skytrain."

This event is a 1940s USO-themed dinner and dance that will feature live music from the Lonny Lynn Orchestra.

“Swing Under the Wings is a very special event for us that ties together the history at the SAC Museum with the history of the big band era,” says Merinda Collins, a dancer and board president for the Omaha Jitterbugs. “We always look forward to connecting people, music, dance, and history. Having live music is very special, and we look forward to dressing up and making sure guests have a great time!”

Swing Under the Wings has also expanded its entertainment offerings in 2022 by adding a red carpet welcome, cocktail reception, and vintage casino games to kick off the evening at the Atrium.

The event will take place Saturday, February 12 from 5:00 P.M. - 11:00 P.M.

Tickets for Swing Under the Wings are on sale through February 7 on the SAC museum website.

