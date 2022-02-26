Symone Sanders is the latest face to be added to Omaha barroom floor

She's served as the face representing two presidential candidates — Bernie Sanders' and Joe Biden's — and recently as Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson. Now you can find Symone Sanders' face on an Omaha barroom floor.

North Omaha native Sanders is the latest person to be honored by the Omaha Press Club. She's the 167th face on the barroom floor, selected by the Face on the Barroom Floor Committee.

Her drawing, with artwork created by Jeff Koterba, includes details from Sanders' life including a North O earring, a waving Bernie Sanders, billboards of her various appearances and works, and a Joe Cool version of Joe Biden.

Her mother, Terri Sanders, served as the emcee for Thursday night's event, which involved a roast as a rite of passage to be included in the illustrious tradition. Other speakers included Emily Mwaja of Girls Inc., 62nd Face on the Barroom Floor Brenda Council and 160th Face on the Barroom Floor Thomas Warren.

Symone Sanders called the honor "humbling and unexpected." She now joins the likes of Warren Buffett, Tom Osborne, Johnny Carson, Larry the Cable Guy and Todd 'n Tyler.

Outside of the walls of the Omaha Press Club, you can find Sanders' face on MSNBC and Peacock streaming platform's "The Choice."

