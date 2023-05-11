Take a look at Steelhouse Omaha before opening day on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Opening day for Steelhouse Omaha is Friday and ahead of the big opening we got to take a last tour.

The venue has a 3,000-person capacity with about 2,700 on the main floor and 300 people on the balcony. The main floor is flat, so it can accommodate a variety of setups.

The president of Omaha Performing Arts says, even though it's a bigger venue, it still has an intimate feel.

“You really feel close to the bands, but we're also then going to be able to bring the bands that have been bypassing Omaha. So what Steelhouse Omaha does is allows us now to bring those touring bands that have been bypassing our city,” said Joan Squires, O-pa president.

The Killers will be the venue's first concert tomorrow at 8 p.m. and it's sold out.

On Sunday, it will host a free community open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

