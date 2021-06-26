OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - As we end the week, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

A lost dog was reunited with their family which ultimately saved a life.

Associates at Pet Smart near 72nd and Dodge reached out to the Nebraska Humane Society to help reunite them.

That led officials to find the pet parent suffering a medical episode. 3 News Now is happy to share that the pup is home, and the pet parent is on the road to recovery

In other news, the Nebraska State Patrol is showing off a photo of one of their patrol cars that won the NSP cruiser tournament.

Now, they're asking for your votes to help the NSP make the American Association of State Troopers calendar. Watch their Twitter for a link.

Take Time To Smile 6/25/21 6 PM

