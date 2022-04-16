Take Time To Smile: 90-year-old Kansas City man has built over 200 Lego models

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMTV) — We're taking time to smile before we head to the weekend.

One 90-year-old in Kansas City has a unique hobby: Legos! And no joke, he's created over 200 models.

From the Statue of Liberty, to the Empire State Building, to Big Ben. Bill Fields builds each model brick by brick. His latest project is a replica of the Titanic.

He said he used to love jigsaw projects, and then one day his son got him a Lego kit, and that's when his hobby took flight.

And in case you were wondering, the box does say ages zero to 99 years old: but that won’t stop Fields from continuing to build!

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.