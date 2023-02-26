Take Time to Smile: Baby Elephant takes first bath
The 4-month-old Asian elephant at a zoo in New York climbed right in and splashed around in an inflatable pool.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 13:09:25-05
A baby elephant got his first bubble bath this week and his reaction got us smiling.
The 4-month-old Asian elephant at a zoo in New York climbed right in and splashed around in an inflatable pool.
But his twin preferred staying on dry ground.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.