Take Time To Smile: Baby orangutan 'Kaja' born at San Diego Zoo

Posted at 11:45 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 12:45:31-05

SAN DIEGO, (KMTV) — The San Diego Zoo has welcomed a baby orangutan.

Kaja was born earlier this month.

He's named after an Indonesian island where rehabilitated orangutans are housed before being released into the wild.

Zoo officials say he is healthy but his mother did have some birth complications.

She is now recovering.

Both mother and baby are being closely monitored by the zoo's wildlife care team.

